New spot for family friendly tailgating among pregame changes at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - University of Alabama officials are moving the family friendly tailgate from the Bryce Campus to the Quad for this football season.
“Fans really want to be closer to the stadium. They really want to be closer to the Quad for the people with small children to have to get on the bus or walk over to the family friendly area which was farther away was kind of a cumbersome for them,” according to Nick Frenz, associate director of Event Management and Transportation Services.
The family friendly area is alcohol free and comes with inflatables for kids. That area will now be in the northeast section of the quad where the University Supply Store tent is usually located.
“Making sure you have a good game day experience is a big deal here at Alabama. And I love the things they do to ensure you have a good game day,” UA student Darius Thomas explained.
A new parking deck is also open for this football season. The Capstone Parking Deck sits across from Moody Music Hall and the Bryant Conference Center.
“It’ll be used for some parking for the President’s office as well as Alumni Hall. There will also be a good chunk of it available for the public to pay to park on gameday as well,” Frenz continued.
Road construction continues on the interstate in Tuscaloosa as well as downtown where some intersections are closed. Construction is also ongoinging in the northbound and southbound lanes on Lurleen Wallace Boulevard.
You should add 30 minutes of travel time to your trip to and from Tuscaloosa as a result of that.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.