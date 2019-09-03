Miami Fusion: Monfogo Burgers

Ingredients:
Ground beef
Salt
Pepper
Vegetable oil
Green plantains
Adobo
Lettuce
Tomato
Garlic clove
Chicken stock
Burger
First make your classic burger in a sauce pan or grilled seasoned with your favorite seasoning.
Mofongo
Next take your green plantains, pill them and slice them in one inch pieces. Fry them in vegetable oil for roughly 2 minutes. Once brought out you will then mash them into a disk (you may use a cup to flatten) then put them back to fry for 2 or 3 minutes. Bring the plantains out and mash them into a stuffing type texture with fresh garlic clove, chicken stock and adobo to taste.
Assemble
Tack a small ball of mofongo and roll in a ball and fatten into a bun shape about the same side as your burger. Put the burger onto and dress with your favorite burger toppings. Then take another ball of mofongo and repeat shaping to fit burger.
