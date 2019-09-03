Miami Fusion: Monfogo Burgers

Next take your green plantains, pill them and slice them in one inch pieces. Fry them in vegetable oil for roughly 2 minutes. Once brought out you will then mash them into a disk (you may use a cup to flatten) then put them back to fry for 2 or 3 minutes. Bring the plantains out and mash them into a stuffing type texture with fresh garlic clove, chicken stock and adobo to taste.