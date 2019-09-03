Local city looks for ways drivers can avoid Highway 280

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Chelsea is working right now to improve congestion on Highway 280.
Highway is the main road used by the citizens of Chelsea, and e all know 280 can be a nightmare to drive.
Mayor Tony Picklesimer says they are working with the Regional Planning Commission to try and figure out if it is possible to help people avoid 280 altogether.
“The ideas would be to take traffic off of Highway 280 so people who live on the north side of Highway 288 can get to the post office, restaurants, Publix, all those things without ever having to get on Highway 280,” he explains.
Sounds heavenly right? Well the Regional Planning commission is working right now to see if it is possible.
“Feasibility of actually putting in the road and also to give an idea of how many people will be served by it,” Mayor Picklesimer explains.
They hope to get ATRIP funding from the state which is meant for large projects like this. The idea would be to connect Chester Drive to Old Highway 280.
Chelsea continues to be one of the fastest growth cities in the state. They are planning for ways to make sure that their infrastructure continues to match the growing popularity of their city.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.