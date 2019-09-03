58 Inc. asking Shelby Co. Businesses to complete workforce survey

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An organization in Shelby County is looking for your help determining business needs in Shelby County.
58 Inc is asking people to answer a survey about workforce needs. They say they are doing this after getting out in the community and speaking to business owners.
“In our time with focus groups and on one-on-one visits with our businesses, we have found that workforce is quite possibly the biggest challenge facing our employers.”
58 Inc. will take this information and craft programming and solutions to help meet those needs in the county.
