The Huffman HS Mighty Marchin’ Vikings Band has some pop to it

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Don’t let the numbers fool you, the Huffman High School Mighty Marchin’ Vikings Band sure does pop a punch when it comes time to play. The band has 80 members and is growing each day under band director Gary Hamilton.
“We have new uniforms and we are looking for people each and every day to fit into one,” said Hamilton. “We implement drill designs and some composure to go along with some spirit to make a sound that any band in the state would be proud to play.”
This fall during half time shows at Huffman football games, the Mighty Marchin’ Vikings Band will pay a tribute to Kool and the Gang.
