Hoover mayor wants to study trash and recycling options

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover’s mayor wants to conduct a study to see if it’s feasible for the city to provide its own garbage and recycling service.
Currently they contract with a company.
"So we have to ask the question, can we provide a better waste management service and possibly even save money, by establishing a city department to provide this service? We don’t know the answer to that question,” said Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato at the city council’s work session.
To get an answer, Brocato wants to earmark money in next year’s budget to conduct a study to see if it makes sense for the city to handle the job.
"That’s a very expensive proposition to come in and take over a garbage service. You’ve got to hire personnel and have trucks, but the biggest challenge is you’ve got to have a landfill,” said Brocato.
One of the reasons the city is looking at this possibility is to see if it can do a better job for residents.
“We get a lot of complaints about trash and recycling. And some of it is warranted and some may not be. It doesn’t matter, we get the complaint,” said Brocato.
Councilman Mike Shaw, who will be one of those voting on the mayor’s budget, says he gets those complaints too.
“When something doesn’t go right, we definitely hear about it. It’s hard to get 30,000 pickups right every other day,” said Shaw.
However, Shaw does question the study’s cost, which is $75,000. He calls the idea of making waste management a city run service “kind of a long shot.”
“I don’t know many cities our size that do that kind of thing,” said Shaw. “I think the idea is worth looking at, but I think the big question, is it worth spending $75,000 of the people’s money to find out.”
