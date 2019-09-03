Gadsden now allows food trucks on city property year-round

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - It no longer needs to be a special occasion to see a food truck at a Gadsden City Park.
Previously, the city only allowed food trucks for special events, like First Friday and the annual Rock the River concert.
But on Tuesday, the city council approved an ordinance allowing food trucks on city property six days per week.
The city recently renovated Moragne Park, in particular, which is next to Riverview Regional Medical Center, another potential market for a food truck.
Food truck vendors are said to have expressed interest in that one especially.
“That’s something, that’s a big deal, since we had our park renovated, there’s a lot of food trucks that want to come to Moragne Park and the other parks, and so they are able to come there,” City Council President Cynthia Toles said.
Vendors can operate Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
They are not allowed to set up within 300 feet of what’s described as a “brick and mortar” building. The soon-to open Buffalo Wild Wings is close to the River Walk Park, for instance.
The ordinance goes into effect upon the signature of Mayor Sherman Guyton.
