Dorian expected to finally move northwards on Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday everyone! We continue to monitor Hurricane Dorian, which remains stationary near the Grand Bahama Island. Good news is that the stalled storm has gradually weakened since it continues to lose the warm waters it has upwelled over the past 24-36 hours. Dorian remains a major hurricane with winds up to 120 mph making it a Category 3. It is expected to move northwards today producing storm surge, rain, and gusty winds for the east coast of Florida. It will eventually be a problem for Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina tomorrow through Friday morning.
HURRICANE DORIAN: Dorian is expected to finally move northwards and eventually curve to the northeast paralleling along the Southeast Coast. It is expected to maintain as a Category 3 hurricane and gradually weaken to a Category 2 as it approaches North Carolina Thursday into Friday. Hurricane warnings and storm surge warnings have been issued for the east coast of the Florida peninsula. Storm surge warnings and hurricane watches are out along the Georgia coastline. As Dorian moves northwards, it is expected to grow in size and expand the wind field farther away from the center of the storm. It will likely contribute to impacts across the Southeast Coast over the next several days. Dorian is expected to finally be out of here by this weekend as it moves into the North Atlantic.
TROPICS: September is the peak of the season, so it isn’t a surprise that we are monitoring several systems in the Atlantic and Gulf. We are watching one area in the western Gulf that has a high chance of becoming a depression or tropical storm in a few days. It will likely impact parts of Mexico by Thursday. The National Hurricane Center is classifying this system as Potential Tropical Cyclone 7. It is forecast to possibly become our next tropical storm. If it gets a name, it will be called Fernand. We are also watching three other systems in the middle and eastern Atlantic. Two systems off the coast of Africa have a high chance on forming into a tropical depression or storm. For now, none of these systems are forecast to impact the United States. We will continue to monitor the tropics as the most active part of the hurricane season continues.
Locally, we are enjoying a mostly clear sky with temperatures in the lower 70s. We will see plenty of sunshine today thanks to dry air in place. Temperatures will be hot for this time of the year with highs in the mid-90s. Northeast winds at 5-10 mph this afternoon. Humidity levels will remain fairly comfortable with dew points only in the low to mid-60s.
FIRST ALERT: Get ready for more heat and sunshine this week. Temperatures are expected to remain 3-7 degrees above average tomorrow and once again by this weekend. Dry air will remain with us for the next several days keeping rain chances at zero for the week. Highs in the mid to upper 90s Wednesday and again Saturday and Sunday.
NEXT BIG THING: We will watch a cold front that will move through our area Wednesday night. It’ll drop our high temperatures into the lower 90s Thursday and Friday. You’ll notice even drier air and slightly cooler mornings Friday. Low temperatures Friday morning are expected to drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s. It should feel refreshing! Sign of Rain: Unfortunately, I don’t see any sign of rain for our area for the next five to seven days. We might introduce an isolated chance for showers by early next week. No sign of any significant rain chances. Drought conditions are expected to worsen as we approach the middle of September.
