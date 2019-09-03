Dorian expected to finally move northwards on Tuesday

TROPICS: September is the peak of the season, so it isn’t a surprise that we are monitoring several systems in the Atlantic and Gulf. We are watching one area in the western Gulf that has a high chance of becoming a depression or tropical storm in a few days. It will likely impact parts of Mexico by Thursday. The National Hurricane Center is classifying this system as Potential Tropical Cyclone 7. It is forecast to possibly become our next tropical storm. If it gets a name, it will be called Fernand. We are also watching three other systems in the middle and eastern Atlantic. Two systems off the coast of Africa have a high chance on forming into a tropical depression or storm. For now, none of these systems are forecast to impact the United States. We will continue to monitor the tropics as the most active part of the hurricane season continues.