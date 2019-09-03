Dorian evacuees could make their way to the Birmingham area

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As more people are forced to evacuate because of Hurricane Dorian, some of them could be heading our way.
The Birmingham South RV Park in Pelham is seeing more insurance adjusters than evacuees right now. We’re told Birmingham is a staging area for adjusters as they wait to see what kind of damage takes place with Hurricane Dorian.
The manager of the RV park says a few people did stop by earlier who live in south Florida, but once they saw the storm’s track those folks decided to make their way back home..
The RV park is prepared to handle an influx of evacuees if need be. They reserve more spaces for them. Tammy Johns tells us they aren’t as busy this time of year which makes thing easier on evacuees.
"This is our slower time of the year for any campground so if it has good timing..this is the best time to hit as far as finding a place to vacate to,” Johns, the RV park manager said.
Last year the park was packed with evacuees from Hurricane Michael.
