Donatos Pizza: Hot chicken pizza

Hot chicken pizza
The pizza features aged smoked provolone and pepper jack cheeses, jalapeños, spicy hot seasoned chicken, dill pickles and a cooling Ranch drizzle.
Donatos uses our traditional thin crust. You could use any thickness you prefer, though, whether it’s thin, thick or hand-tossed crust.
Sprinkle it with cornmeal for extra crispness.
The crust should be covered edge to edge with toppings so it’s consistently delicious, bite after savory bite.
Bake until golden brown.
Enjoy!
