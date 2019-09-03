Doing Good: Eastern Tree Service

We caught up with an Eastern Tree Service crew as they were working at a home in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood of Huffman. A large hardwood tree was leaning against another tree and hanging precariously over the house. A good neighbor, who is a customer of Eastern Tree Service, called the company for help. She explained that the couple living in the home couldn’t afford to pay several thousand dollars to remove the tree due to health issues, a lost job and a broken down car. The company sent a crew to take care of it free of charge.