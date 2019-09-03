Doing Good: Eastern Tree Service

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Helping people is part of the company culture at Eastern Tree Service.
As crews are called in to remove large, downed trees, they run across people who simply can’t afford their service. In some cases, the company decides to do it for free.
We caught up with an Eastern Tree Service crew as they were working at a home in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood of Huffman. A large hardwood tree was leaning against another tree and hanging precariously over the house. A good neighbor, who is a customer of Eastern Tree Service, called the company for help. She explained that the couple living in the home couldn’t afford to pay several thousand dollars to remove the tree due to health issues, a lost job and a broken down car. The company sent a crew to take care of it free of charge.
Crew foreman, Jason Whitlock, says the crew gets paid for their work in these cases, but the company doesn’t. Sometimes the crew might pitch in their time. They all understand it’s a way of paying it forward.
“It always makes you feel good when you can help somebody. If I couldn’t afford it, I’d appreciate if somebody helped me out. Gives you a good feeling,” said Whitlock.
Justin Fannin is one of the climbers who hangs from a limb high above with a chainsaw. It’s dangerous work, but he loves it, especially in these cases.
“It always feels good, like you’ve done something to help somebody out. I enjoy it and if I can help somebody out that makes it that much better,” said Fannin.
Whitlock sums it all up saying, “If you do good, it comes back.”
The homeowner did not want to be identified, but was grateful for Eastern Tree Service and thankful to have such a good neighbor.
