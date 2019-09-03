2 dead, 3 missing after boat capsizes in Indiana river

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A search is underway in Morgan County for three people missing after a boat capsized in the White River.
The search began after a 911 call to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department around 9:30 p.m. Seven people were in the john boat just downstream of the IPL dam on White River near Martinsville. All the occupants were thrown into the river.
Some of the victims were helped by people on the shore who jumped into the river while others were pulled to shore by emergency personnel.
Two people, ages 73 and 6, died at a hospital after being pulled from the water.
The search, which was suspended around 2 a.m., resumed at 8 a.m.
