Child is safe after officers say a woman entered her home illegally and talked to her

SOUTHSIDE, Ala. (WBRC) - A child is physically okay after her grandmother said a stranger walked into their Southside home in Etowah County and spoke to her granddaughter.
Officers with Southside Police say on August 31, around 5:00 pm, they responded to a house on Pardue Drive after the homeowner called 911 saying a woman illegally entered her home.
Officers say 45-year-old April Samples Cochran left the scene, but was then picked up at a traffic stop just a few blocks away.
Investigators say Cochran admitted to entering the home and was under the influence of something.
She told officers she walked inside the house, spoke to the child and left. Officers believe the child remained inside the residence after she left.
Cochran is charged with Criminal Trespassing First Degree and Attempted Inference with Custody Charges.
The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Southside Police Department at (256) 442-2255.
Sothside Police Chief Chris Jones said he was glad this ended with no one getting hurt, and the child is safe with her family.
