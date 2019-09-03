Botanical gardens being rebuilt at Gadsden’s Noccalula Falls

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - City workers in Gadsden are rebuilding the botanical gardens at Noccalula Falls Park.
The old botanical gardens, a longtime popular attraction at the park, was demolished four years ago after being declared unsafe.
“Well, about four years ago we took a bulldozer to the old botanical gardens,” Noccalula Falls Park Supervisor Christina Richardson said. “It had a rock path way through it, and it became very dangerous. We had people falling, the rocks were crumbling, the border was crumbling. So we took a bulldozer to it, intentions of being able to put it right back, in about six months. But funding wasn’t available.”
The new garden will be much different than the old garden, a longtime mainstay that was a popular attraction at the park.
“The old one was comprised of about 50 to 60 little flower beds,” Richardson continued. "A problem with the old one was soil beds, we didn’t have good soil beds. The soil beds were constantly drying out. We didn’t have irrigation.
"So now we've got irrigation, we've got raised beds, we've got a lot of soil so that the plants will have a good chance of thriving, and it'll be a lot easier to maintain them."
Richardson says the new gardens will include a sensory garden she hopes attracts school groups and families, an annual garden, and a garden devote to Alabama-native species in particular.
The funding for the botanical garden is coming mainly from the proceeds of Christmas at the Falls, which funds nearly all of the major projects at the city-owned park.
There is usually lighting installed in that area of the park as well during CATF, and this year will be no exception.
