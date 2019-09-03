Birmingham PD enters into contract with HABD to patrol public housing communities

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC)- A new contract between Birmingham police and the Housing Authority Birmingham Division (HABD) will add more patrols to protect public housing residents.
The $1.8 million contract would assign one lieutenant, two sergeants and 28 officers to the various communities.
The Housing Authority of Birmingham’s board approved the deal Tuesday that will allow for 24/7 policing. The Birmingham City Council must still approve the agreement.
The board also hired a new public safety director, Ken Foreman, from Detroit. He’ll start next week.
