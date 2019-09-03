Barons lead league in attendance for 7th straight year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Barons won’t win the Southern League this year, but Birmingham’s minor league baseball team didn’t end its 2019 season completely empty handed.
For the seventh year in a row, Birmingham led the Southern League in attendance, averaging 5,424 fans per game. The Barons have led the league in attendance each season since Regions Field opened in 2013, averaging at least 5,300 fans per game each year.
Birmingham finished the 2019 third in the northern division with a 64-72 record. The Barons open the 2020 at home on April 9 against the Rocket City Trash Pandas.
