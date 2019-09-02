Tuscaloosa extends hours some businesses can sell alcohol on Sundays

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - People who like to drink alcohol on Sundays now have more time to do it in Tuscaloosa.
Bars, bistros and restaurants with liquor licenses in Tuscaloosa can now serving alcoholic beverages at 10 in the morning on Sundays. They can continue selling it up until 10:30 at night.
Previously they could only serve during the hours of noon to nine p.m. The state legislature gave more power to wet counties and cities to set their own hours of when alcohol can be sold.
Some businesses like Mugshots in downtown Tuscaloosa think the change will boost sales.
“I think it’s going to expand business and make our business a little bit better. Sales are going to get to go up. People are going to be a lot happier, especially with the entertainment district already going on on the weekend,” Brad Burch, a manager at Mugshots, explained.
That change went into effect this past Sunday. The noon to nine p.m. window for Sunday alcohol sales remains for convenience stores and grocery stores.
