2 teenagers killed in single-vehicle crash in Lamar Co. ; 3 others hospitalized

LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle accident in Lamar County that killed two teenagers and injured three other people.
The accident happened on Friday night around 8:07 on Wofford Road. A 2004 Jeep Wrangler with five people was traveling north on Wofford Road when it left the road, overturned and crashed into a utility pole, according to troopers.
Tallon Lee Burleson, 19, of Winfield, died at the scene. Steven James King, 19, of Vernon was taken to UAB Hospital where he later died.
Colton Earl Scott, 19, of Winfield, was treated and released. Tyler Lane Harlan Upton, 20, of Winfield, and Markus Alan Edington, 25, of Vernon are still in the hospital.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.