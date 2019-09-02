State grant money enables more cops to patrol on Labor Day holiday in West Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state of Alabama gave grant money to several law enforcement agencies to pay for extra officers to be on patrol over the Labor Day Weekend.
In Tuscaloosa County, the sheriff’s department was given more $115,000. That money will pay for overtime so more deputies can patrol roads over the holiday weekend.
Authorities will be looking for people speeding and driving under the influence. Lt. Jeremy Franks believes that will also allow them to put deputies in traffic hot spots like Highway 69 S. and Highway 43 N.
“This grant allows us to put extra deputies out on the road that would normally would not be working. The deputies that are out working patrol, they have responsibilities as far as answering calls, responding to wrecks. We also have our paramedics they may be involved in some type of medical emergency,” Franks told WBRC.
Also in West Alabama, the Northport Police Department was given $33,000 and Tuscaloosa Police received $81,000 to put towards traffic safety patrols.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.