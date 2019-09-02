“Silence means consent and we do not consent!”: White Birminghamians for Black Lives march in Avondale

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Marching for equality and justice, a local advocacy group is calling on the majority to speak up against racism.
“We are on a journey to a better nation,” exclaimed founder Judy Hand-Truitt.
The organization called White Birminghamians for Black Lives meet every week at different locations around Birmingham to “bear witness to the truth that black lives matter”.
“We call it White Birminghamians for Black Lives but it’s for everybody that thinks that it’s time for white people in particular to find their conscience, find their voice, and do something vocal for racial justice,” said Hand-Truitt
The group is a mix of blacks, whites, young, wise and everything in between.
For nearly three years WBFBL has met every Friday in different locations to march and get people thinking about racial injustices and inequality. This includes topics like police brutality, mass incarceration, an poverty.
WBRC met up with the group during a peaceful march took place in Avondale.
Hand-Truitt said for the most part they are supported when they march but have had hecklers. On one occasion a person shouted, “all lives matter!” a phrase Hand-Truitt said she agrees with.
“Anytime I hear somebody say, ‘All lives matter’, I say, ‘Yes they do!’ That’s why we are out here. Once you come and walk with us to help up lift up the fact that black lives matter, and when black lives matter is when all lives, really in actually fact,will matter,” said Hand-Truitt.
The group will celebrate their 3 year anniversary September 20th, 2019. To join the celebration and to connect with the group, click here.
