Saved and Successful, group holds seminar to empower women

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Women helping women; dozens gathered in downtown Birmingham at the 2nd Annual Building Blocks for Success Seminar to learn how to reach their goals.
The event was hosted by Saved and Successful, a non-profit organization focused on women’s empowerment.
“This year the theme is: From Darkness to Light. We try to have these informational panel events at least once a year just to shed information, shed insight,” said founder Tasia Young. “We help participants learn about the importance of financial stability, the benefits of home ownership, balancing yourself, seeking the mental health that you need, as well spiritual guidance.”
Young’s friend and deputy director, Tiffany Marsh, helps see the vision through.
“To be able to give those people the resources they need within their community, it just means a lot,” Marsh said.
The event was FREE to attend. To connect with Saved and Successful click here.
