Police investigating pedestrian struck & killed near B’ham gas station
(Source: Kerry Nivens/WBRC)
By WBRC Staff | September 2, 2019 at 5:02 AM CDT - Updated September 2 at 5:24 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating what led to a pedestrian struck and killed Monday morning.

The accident happened in the 1100 block of 3rd Ave. West at approximately 3:45 a.m. near an Exxon gas station.

Police on the scene say the pedestrian died at the scene after being struck by the driver of a small sedan. There has not been any information released about the victim.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

