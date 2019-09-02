Police investigating pedestrian struck & killed near B’ham gas station

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating what led to a pedestrian struck and killed Monday morning.
The accident happened in the 1100 block of 3rd Ave. West at approximately 3:45 a.m. near an Exxon gas station.
Police on the scene say the pedestrian died at the scene after being struck by the driver of a small sedan. There has not been any information released about the victim.
This story will be updated when more information is provided.
