Maxwell AFB stages for FEMA, lands 50+ Navy helicopters from coast

Personnel from FEMA Federal Emergency Management Agency, Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), and NAS Jacksonville are working at Maxwell in advance of Hurricane Dorian's landfall. FEMA and DLA personnel have received more than a hundred trailers so far, and more than 50 helicopters from multiple squadrons at NAS Jacksonville and Naval Station Mayport arrived today. “As we have for the last several hurricane seasons, Team 4-2 and Maxwell Air Force Base are ready to support whole-of-government efforts to provide Americans emergency relief,” said Col. Patrick Carley, 42nd Air Base Wing commander. “While we don’t know what will happen when Dorian makes landfall, we can be ready to provide assistance.” HSM 40 Airwolves HSM 48 Vipers The Jaguars of HSM 60 HSM-70 Spartans The Proud Warriors of HSM 72