Louie Consoli: Homemade Italian olive oil spread

INGREDIENTS
1 cup olive oil
1 tsp dried basil
1/2 tsp red pepper flake
1/4 tsp dried oregano
1/2 tsp salt
1 tsp chopped garlic
INSTRUCTIONS
Mix all ingredients in a bowl and use as a spread to make garlic bread, crescent rolls, biscuits and more.
Great as a dressing for all kinds of pasta salads or ad a little Dijon mustard and balsamic vinegar for a great salad dressing.
Stores well in the fridge for a week
(one small freezer-proof container One bottle of the best olive oil you can possibly afford. We’re lucky - we use our own extra virgin, cold pressed oil which has a gorgeous peppery flavor.
Take your freezer-proof container and your bottle of olive oil. Pour the olive oil into the container until it’s almost at the top.
Seal and put into the freezer for at least 24 hours.
Take it out and use it! Don’t leave the spread out of the freezer for very long - it will start to return to its liquid form quite quickly, especially in the heat of an Italian summer!
Add some crushed garlic or finely chopped basil or oregano to the oil before you freeze it. If possible use fresh herbs rather than dried - they are a much better flavour.
