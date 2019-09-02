Labor Day Moon Pie eating contest continues at Tannehill State Park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Competitive eating has been around longer than you might think in West Alabama.
That’s especially true for the Moon Pie Eating contest at Tannehill State Park. It dates back nearly 30 years.
The competition is broken down according to age groups. Kids as young as 4-years-old can participate. Everyone started out with a moon pie and a coke to wash the dessert down.
Things got started just after lunch. Organizers say usually adults eat the most. The record is 16 double decker moon pies eaten in one sitting.
“We do have some of the adults who say they practice weeks at a time, stretching their stomach. Last year’s winner ate over 9," according to Becky Smith, the event coordinator at Tannehill State.
The tradition started 28 years ago when Walmart had an extra supply of moon pies and donated them to the Park. The Labor Day tradition of a moon pie eating contest has been going strong since then.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.