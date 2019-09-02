7 injured in shooting in parking lot of Fairfax Kindergarten in Valley, Ala.

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - Seven people were injured in a shooting in Valley, Alabama late Saturday night.
The shooting happened in the parking lot of Fairfax Kindergarten located at 300 Boulevard. Police were called to the area at around midnight Sunday in reference to shots being fired and several injuries.
Upon arrival, officers found two victims, a 24-year-old male and an 18-year-old male from Lanett in a vehicle in Fairfax’s parking lot with gunshot wounds. A third victim, an 18-year-old male from Lanett was found inside the building.
Four more victims were taken to EAMC Lanier by private vehicles. Those victims are an 18-year-old male from Lanett, a 19-year-old male from Valley, a 15-year-old male from Lafayette, and another 18-year-old male from Lanett. Two of these victims were flown out by Lifeflight to hospitals in Columbus and Atlanta.
The investigation of the shooting revealed there was some type of party being held at Fairfax Kindergarten when an argument occurred between some of the men present. They went into the parking lot where at least one man started shooting. Police say the argument appeared to have been over something that happened at the Lanett vs. Lafayette football game on Friday.
Police say a suspect in the shooting has been named.
The conditions of the victims are unknown.
