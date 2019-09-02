Home openers mean a lot to Bama football players

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A football game between the University of Alabama and New Mexico State usually wouldn’t generate too much excitement, and yet it does for this week, because it is the home opener for the Crimson Tide players.
“It means something to play in front of the home crowd,” said Bama offensive lineman Jedrick Wills Jr. “We can feed off of our fans excitement and that helps us get up for games.”
The Tide and the Aggies square off Saturday, Sept. 7 at 3 p.m. at Bryant-Denny Stadium. It is the first meeting between these two schools on the gridiron.
