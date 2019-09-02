Family of man shot in officer-involved shooting to host community meeting in Gordo

GORDO, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of a man shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in Pickens County last week is hosting a town hall meeting Monday night.
The family of 62-year-old Wallace Wilder is hosting their community town hall meeting at 6 p.m. at the Acks Chapel CME Church in Gordo.
The family said they’d like to discuss the fatal officer-involved shooting of Wilder and talk about the kind of man he was.
ALEA The State bureau of investigation stated Wilder was shot at Grandview Gardens in Gordo last Wednesday.
We know it involved the Pickens County Sheriff Office, but we’re not sure of the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
Wilder’s family said Wilder suffered from mental illness. Although ALEA is investigating, the Wilder family still has so many questions, including what ultimately led to Wilder’s death.
