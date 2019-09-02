DCH introduces new cancer treatment device

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A cancer treatment center in Tuscaloosa is getting the word out about a new device that will help treat cancer more effectively.
DCH Regional Medical Center’s Lewis and Faye Manderson has a new tool when it comes to fighting cancer called TrueBeam. This new technology enhances the how previous linear accelerators were being used, meaning a more precise and accurate image of radiotherapy in cancer treatment is produced.
The TrueBeam system also provides high-dose delivery rates that help reduce treatment time. Simple treatments that once took 15 minutes or more once the patient was positioned for treatment can be completed in less than two minutes.
“Those patients have done exceptionally well with the therapy. What we have seen is their comfort level has been improved with the new machine. It tends to be a quicker more efficient therapy for them. Most of those patients will now be in follow up,” said Dr. John Crew.
Doctors are also excited about a new surface monitoring system they’ve added with the device, that will be installed in the next 6 to 8 weeks.
