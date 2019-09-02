‘A Bo-to-Seth Moment’: Auburn QB Bo Nix discusses late-game heroics in season-opening win

ARLINGTON, Texas. (WBRC) - It wasn’t always pretty, but Bo Nix got it done in the 2019 season opener.
The 19-year-old true freshman quarterback threw for 177 yards on 13 of 31 passing against Oregon, adding two touchdowns but also throwing two interceptions.
Nix struggled at times, but he was perfect for the Tigers (1-0) on their final drive in the 27-21 win. Trailing 21-20 with just more than 2 minutes remaining, Nix led the Tigers on an 11-play, 60-yard drive that ended with a 26-yard touchdown pass to Seth Williams. Nix also ran for a crucial 4th-and-3 conversion during the drive.
“It was a huge moment for Auburn and I was grateful to be part of it,” Nix said.
Hear Nix talk about his debut above. Auburn faces Tulane on Saturday in its home opener at 6:30.
