Be prepared with your workweek forecast

Dorian will have no major impacts on the state of Alabama or the Gulf Coast. We will remain on the dry side of the system with no rain expected for several days. We do have a few isolated showers and storms we are tracking this evening but once this activity dissipates most areas will remain dry throughout the week. Plan on some very hot afternoons for Labor Day through Wednesday and then a cooler northerly flow will take over as Dorian passes to our east. Highs will reach the mid 90s through Wednesday and then plan highs closer to 90º by the weekend. We will enjoy some pleasant evenings and early mornings, especially later in the week, as overnight temperatures tumble into the 50s and low 60s. The tropics are very active right now with multiple disturbances being monitored. Of-course the main concern at the moment, with respect to U.S. impacts, is Dorian.