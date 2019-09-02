Alabama will stay hot and dry thanks to Hurricane Dorian

FORECAST FOR DORIAN: The ridge of high pressure north of Dorian is expected to weaken today as a trough begins to move into the Eastern United States. These two play a huge role in the northward turn expected later today. If Dorian trends more to the west, tropical storm and possibly hurricane force winds could be higher for areas along the east coast of Florida where hurricane warnings have already been issued. The storm will likely stay just offshore, move parallel along the Southeast Coast, and move out to sea. It could have major implications along the Southeast Coast despite a landfall. Forecast is for it to gradually weaken over time as it moves north. Florida and the Carolinas will need to be ready for the small potential of a landfall. The odds are low, but not zero.