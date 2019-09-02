Alabama will stay hot and dry thanks to Hurricane Dorian

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Labor Day! It has been a horrible morning for the northwest Bahamas as they continue to get battered by a Category 5 hurricane with winds at 165 mph. The storm is barely moving to the west at 1 mph and is on top of the Grand Bahama Island. The forecast is for Dorian to barely move today and hopefully begin the northward drift to the north. If it continues to move to the west, it could become a bigger threat for the Florida coast. Forecast has it moving parallel along the Southeast Coast before moving out into the Atlantic by Thursday and Friday of this week.
HURRICANE DORIAN TIDBITS: Dorian has been extremely impressive to view on satellite with a well defined eye and symmetry. It is hard to believe it remains a Category 5 hurricane for nearly 24 hours as it hammers the Grand Bahama Island. Grand Bahama Island has never been struck by a Category 5 hurricane on record, so no doubt they are likely seeing catastrophic damage with storm surge around 20 feet and wind gusts up to 200 mph. With the storm practically stalling, they will be sitting in these extreme conditions for several hours. Dorian has tied with the second strongest hurricane in the Atlantic with sustained winds of 185 mph. The storm that had higher winds was Hurricane Allen in 1980 with winds up to 190 mph. It’s landfall Sunday is tied with the Labor Day Hurricane in 1935 for strongest wind speeds at landfall.
FORECAST FOR DORIAN: The ridge of high pressure north of Dorian is expected to weaken today as a trough begins to move into the Eastern United States. These two play a huge role in the northward turn expected later today. If Dorian trends more to the west, tropical storm and possibly hurricane force winds could be higher for areas along the east coast of Florida where hurricane warnings have already been issued. The storm will likely stay just offshore, move parallel along the Southeast Coast, and move out to sea. It could have major implications along the Southeast Coast despite a landfall. Forecast is for it to gradually weaken over time as it moves north. Florida and the Carolinas will need to be ready for the small potential of a landfall. The odds are low, but not zero.
LOCAL FORECAST: Close to home, we are on the dry side of the storm. Temperatures are in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We will see a mostly sunny sky this afternoon with highs in the lower 90s. There’s a small chance for an isolated shower today, but most of us remain dry with northeast winds at 5-10 mph. Rain chance this afternoon around 10-20 percent.
FIRST ALERT: Dry air will be reinforced across Alabama thanks to a weak cold front that’s moving through our area. The hurricane will also help bring in northeasterly winds across our area keeping us dry and sunny. With dry air in place, it will get very warm as we enter the middle part of the week. Highs are expected to climb into the mid-90s. A few spots could flirt into the upper 90s Wednesday afternoon.
NEXT BIG THING: A cold front is expected to move into Alabama on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The front will not have any moisture associated with it, so we’ll likely stay dry. High temperatures will drop from the mid 90s to the lower 90s Thursday and Friday. With even more dry air in place, we could see lows drop into the lower 60s with some pockets of upper 50s to our north Friday morning.
WEEKEND FORECAST: Upcoming weekend is looking hot and dry with sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 90s. We’ll begin to introduce small rain chances for early next week. The bad news about the dry conditions is that our drought areas will likely worsen over the next seven days due to the lack of rainfall across our area.
