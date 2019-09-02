Airbnb offering free temporary housing to displaced residents, relief workers due to Hurricane Dorian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Airbnb has announced a program offering free temporary housing for displaced residents and relief workers due to Hurricane Dorian.
The Open Homes Program recruits hosts who are willing and able to provide free housing to displaced residents, and disaster relief workers.
“The Open Homes Program for Hurricane Dorian was first activated on Aug. 28 to assist those in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands,” Airbnb officials said."The new activation area on the U.S. mainland includes the majority of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and parts of Alabama."
The Open Homes Program is currently available through Sept. 16, 2019.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.