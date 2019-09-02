AAA’s “100 deadlist Days” campaign ends on Labor Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Today is the last day in AAA’s “100 Deadliest Days” campaign for the year.
It’s the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day when there are more accidents involving teens.
AAA of Alabama tells us it’s going to be a few months before stats on this year’s deadliest driving days are released, but they say we’re more than likely going to see an increase in accidents
AAA reports between 2013 and 2017, nearly 3,500 people were killed in crashes involving a teen driver during the 100 deadliest days. That’s a 17% increase compared to the rest of the year.
Distracted driving, speeding and driving under the influence are all contributing factors. AAA says texting and driving is becoming the new drinking and driving.
"Distractions are worse than ever…with more and more things out there competing for your attention whether its billboards or even road signs…certainly texting and driving is a huge problem..maybe even bigger than drinking and driving these days,” Clay Ingram with AAA of Alabama said.
Some parents are turning to video games like Driving Essentials to teach their kids how to drive. In some cases, the games are replacing students who take part in traditional driver’s education programs. We’re told the games can be played on Xbox and its also being developed for Playstation.
The game is $39.99. You can learn more about it here: https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/p/driving-essentials/9n5h9jmvtmzl?activetab=pivot:overviewtab
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.