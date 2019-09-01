6-year-old Geneva girl dead from gunshot wound identified

GENEVA, Ala. (WSFA) - Geneva police continue to investigate the deadly shooting of a six year old girl. That shooting occurred Sunday morning at her home on East Latimer Avenue.
Family friends identified the girl as Christa Screws, a student at Mulkey Elementary School.
“It looks like an accident but we're not sure at this time. We're still trying to put things together,” Geneva Police Chief Tony Clemmons told WTVY.
Other family members were home at the time, including a younger child.
An autopsy will be performed Tuesday.
Clemmons stressed the girl’s death is unrelated to shots fired last week during an ongoing argument in Geneva.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.