Woman charged with murder in domestic dispute with husband

Woman charged with murder in domestic dispute with husband
Cheryl Watts (Source: Birmingham PD)
By WBRC Staff | September 1, 2019 at 6:46 PM CDT - Updated September 1 at 6:47 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman has been charged with murder in connection with a domestic dispute with her husband.

The victim has been identified as Hassan Mallette. He was 41.

Police were called to 5720 Court O. Saturday afternoon to investigate a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers saw Mallette suffering from a gunshot. He was taken to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A murder warrant has been obtained against Cheryl Watts.

Police say the incident has been classified as a domestic dispute between the husband and wife

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.