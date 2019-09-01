Woman charged with murder in domestic dispute with husband

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman has been charged with murder in connection with a domestic dispute with her husband.
The victim has been identified as Hassan Mallette. He was 41.
Police were called to 5720 Court O. Saturday afternoon to investigate a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers saw Mallette suffering from a gunshot. He was taken to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A murder warrant has been obtained against Cheryl Watts.
Police say the incident has been classified as a domestic dispute between the husband and wife
