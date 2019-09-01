Sunday Morning Weather

Dorian is forecast to be just off the East Coast of Florida Tuesday evening before turning to a more northerly track through the end of the week. The exact track of Dorian could alter our forecast from Wednesday through Saturday but based on the current track forecast most of the tropical moisture and outer rain bands from the storm will remain east of Central Alabama as the Dorian tracks north. This will again limit rain areas across Alabama but any change which takes the track of the hurricane farther west will affect our rain chances for the second half of the week.