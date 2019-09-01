Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hurricane Warning is in effect for the Northwestern Bahamas but interests in southern and central Florida should continue to monitor the progress of Dorian. The storm is moving west near 8 mph and a slower westward motion should occur for the next day or two, followed by a gradual turn toward the northwest. On this track Dorian will move closer to the Florida East Coast late Monday through Tuesday. Maximum Sustained Winds remain near 150 mph with higher gusts.
Dorian is still a Category 4 Hurricane and is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next few days. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center, and Tropical Storm Force winds extend out 105 miles. The storm will be capable of producing high winds, dangerous flooding, storm surge and life threatening rip currents.
For Central Alabama, the storms approach will signal a northwest to southeast moisture gradient with the highest moisture content over Southeast Alabama while Northwest Alabama remains hot and dry. The increasing moisture, coupled with afternoon heating will reintroduce a chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms south of I-59.
For Labor Day, an area of high pressure will begin to build strength over the region and circulation around this high will bring a northeasterly wind flow which will again serve to decrease moisture even across Southeast Alabama, effectively eliminate rain chances area wide.
Dorian is forecast to be just off the East Coast of Florida Tuesday evening before turning to a more northerly track through the end of the week. The exact track of Dorian could alter our forecast from Wednesday through Saturday but based on the current track forecast most of the tropical moisture and outer rain bands from the storm will remain east of Central Alabama as the Dorian tracks north. This will again limit rain areas across Alabama but any change which takes the track of the hurricane farther west will affect our rain chances for the second half of the week.
