Seth Williams snaps out of funk to help Auburn beat Oregon

ARLINGTON, TX (WBRC) - Frustration hit Auburn wide receiver Seth Williams throughout the game in Dallas against Oregon.
The former Paul Bryant High School standout knew he could make a play, but he and quarterback Bo Nix could not make anything happen, that is until the final minute of the game.
The Nix to Williams touchdown pass with nine seconds remaining on the clock lifted Auburn to a 27-21 victory.
“When I heard the crowd I knew we had just won the game,” said Seth Williams. “I was feeling a little frustrated, but I just kept being patient knowing I would be making a play or two to decide the outcome of the game.”
Williams finished the game with four catches 41 yards including the game winning touchdown. Up next for Auburn is the home opener Saturday September 7 against Tulane with a 6:30 p.m. Central Time kickoff.
