Nix leads No. 16 Auburn from 15 down to beat No. 11 Oregon

Oregon received the game’s opening kick and scored on their opening possession. After seven plays, the Ducks were on the goal line looking to break through. A 47-yard throw and catch from Justin Herbert and Johnny Johnson III set the Ducks up, but Auburn’s defense was relentless. Oregon was stuffed on the first two plays and then replay review ruled Herbert was ruled down at the half-yard line after he was initially said to have broken the plane and scored. On 4th and goal though the Ducks would score. CJ Verdell broke through the Auburn defense and Oregon was on the board.