Nick Saban explains why he got an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty vs. Duke

ATLANTA, Ga. (WBRC) - Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the third quarter against Duke after Tide cornerback Trevon Diggs intercepted the ball.
“My reaction was the kids are having fun, the guy intercepts the ball and we jump up and down on the sidelines and we get a flag. The kids were having fun, alright, but I deserved it, I’m not making excuses for it,” Saban said. “I can’t remember the last time I got a penalty like that.”
Alabama beat Duke 42-3 Saturday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
