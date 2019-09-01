Lawsuit dismissed against North Alabama abortion clinic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison County Judge dismissed a lawsuit against Alabama’s Women Center in Huntsville on Friday.
The lawsuit was filed by Ryan Magers who alleged wrongful death over an abortion performed at the clinic in 2017. Magers filed the lawsuit on behalf of his unborn child “baby roe” that was aborted at the clinic according to court filings.
Madison County Judge Chris Comer said in his Friday ruling that he was dismissing the lawsuit because Magers didn’t have a personal claim against the clinic, didn’t allege that anything illegal had taken place there, and because state and federal law protected the clinic from lawsuits of this nature.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.