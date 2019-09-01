Group of young professionals gather in B’ham to figure out how to make communities better for everyone

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - How to make educated political decisions and change communities for the better, that's only part of what 40 people from 40 different states gathered to do in the Magic City.
They were in town to attend the Civic Engagement Summit hosted by Young People For, a group that trains young adults to engage and affect change in their communities.
“Often times we tell young people what to be passionate for, or what they should work on, or what they should be looking for. But, Young People For is a dot dot dot and allows young people to write their own story,” said Executive Director CiCi Battle.
Battle is an Alum of the program.
“In college I was known as a rebel rouser. I was the person who had a lot of things to say, a lot of opinions and ideas, but I was struggling to find a place to would reform those ideas; that could craft those ideas,” said Battle.
That was 10 years ago, now Battle is the Executive Director of the organization. She said participants, called fellows, focus on several topics, including voting.
“Often times people are motivated to the polls by an inspirational candidate. But, what we know for sure is that we may not always have an inspirational candidate,” said Battle.
The non-partisan group teaches participants the power of elected positions, at the federal and local level, and how the decisions the elected official makes affects their community.
Battle said it’s discussions like this that better prepare voters for upcoming elections.
“We are not only the future but the right now. If we want a world that we can reach our full potential, we have to be involved with creating that story,” Battle said.
The groups also focused on other topics including the court system and how it all works.
To learn and get involved Young People For, click here.
