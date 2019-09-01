B’ham police officer shot several times in line of duty returns home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Members of the city wide task force escorted Officer Cullen Stafford home on Saturday.
Stafford was shot while responding to an armed robbery on July 17. Cullen was shot seven to eight times, according to police. He was shot once in the face, as well as in the chest and legs. He was taken to UAB Hospital where he underwent surgery.
“The BPD family continues to support officer Stafford during the recovery process,” Birmingham Police Department posted on Facebook.
