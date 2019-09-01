Authorities investigating shooting at West Birmingham nightclub

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are currently investigating a shooting at a nightclub in West Birmingham.
The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Bessemer Road. Officers were called to the scene on reports of a person being shot.
Once the officers arrived, they located two people with gunshot wounds. One victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The other victim, a security guard, suffered from non-life threatening injuries.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
