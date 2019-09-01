AU Safety app offers virtual buddy system

“They can share their location temporarily with the person that they choose and they can do this by using the app. They touch a button that says start friend walk,” Bailey says. “They then choose the person that they want to share this with. It can be a family member, a friend, a roommate, whoever it is. The person that then receives it will clink a link and it will open up a map and it will show that person’s location as a dot and it will show their destination. As they move that dot moves with their location. Once they get to that final destination, they hit end trip and they’ll be disconnected and their location will no longer be shared.”