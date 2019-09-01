Alabama’s defense makes statement holding Duke to just 3 points

ATLANTA, Ga. (WBRC) - Alabama’s defense held Duke to just three points Saturday afternoon, a statement the Tide said they’ve been wanting to make since losing to Clemson in the National Championship game 237 days ago.
“That loss is always going to be in the back of our heads, it’s always going to be there and a taste in our mouth, and all of our opponents, we just have to play them like Clemson,” said Tide defensive end Raekwon Davis.
“It was a good start for us, but we have a long way to go for what we are trying to accomplish. I feel like this was a good start,” said Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs.
Despite not having star linebacker Dylan Moses, who’s out with a knee injury, the Tide started two freshman linebackers: Shane Lee and Christian Harris.
“They looked good, I love the fact that they, despite the controversy, are types of guys that want to learn and want to do everything right, having them out there with that energy trying to make sure they do everything right, and get the signal calling and relay that to us, it was good just knowing they’re alert and want it just as bad as anyone else do," said Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis.
Alabama’s defense had three takeaways on the night and held the Blue Devils to 204 yards on offense.
