Tuscaloosa PD searching for missing 11-year-old

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police are asking for your help locating a missing 11-year-old.
Kenmarious Hartley was last seen at his home in the 1800 block of E 48th St. He has been missing since 5 p.m. on Friday.
He was last seen wearing a lime green tee-shirt, black gym shorts and black tennis shoes. He is 5′0 and weighs 110 pounds. He has brown eyes and black dreadlocks with blonde tips.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 205-349-2121.
