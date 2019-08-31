Texting and Driving: Unenforceable law?

(WBRC) - It’s almost a "unenforceable law.” That’s according to Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry, who is talking about Alabama’s ban on texting and driving.
Gentry says they have a hard time proving someone is texting behind the wheel, because the only way they can search a phone is with consent or a subpoena.
"That’s one of the reasons we talked to the legislature about doing a distracted driving or hands-free law because it eliminates all those issues with, I stopped you for texting and driving. And the person says no I was making a phone call. Well let me see your phone? No you can’t see my phone without a search warrant,” said Gentry.
Alabama lawmakers considered a hands-free law this past spring, but the bill did not make it out of the session.
