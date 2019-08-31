Texting and Driving: Unenforceable law?

Enforcing a texting and driving law
By John Huddleston | August 30, 2019 at 9:36 PM CDT - Updated August 30 at 9:37 PM

(WBRC) - It’s almost a "unenforceable law.” That’s according to Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry, who is talking about Alabama’s ban on texting and driving.

Gentry says they have a hard time proving someone is texting behind the wheel, because the only way they can search a phone is with consent or a subpoena.

"That’s one of the reasons we talked to the legislature about doing a distracted driving or hands-free law because it eliminates all those issues with, I stopped you for texting and driving. And the person says no I was making a phone call. Well let me see your phone? No you can’t see my phone without a search warrant,” said Gentry.

Alabama lawmakers considered a hands-free law this past spring, but the bill did not make it out of the session.

