Sideline Game of the Week: Jackson-Olin at Shades Valley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shades Valley Mounties (1-0) defeated Jackson-Olin (1-1) Friday night 38-12 to start the season 1-0.
The Mounties jumped out to an early 24-0 lead in the second quarter, but J.O. scored right before the half to trail 24-6.
Shades Valley came out of the half scoring two more touchdowns to win 38-12. Mounties running back AJ Williams rushed for 170 yards on the night.
“I think on both sides we played a good game. I typically don’t say we are going to be good if we aren’t and I think people have figured that out now,” said Shades Valley head coach Dave Partridge.
“At one point out there, we were playing six freshman on defense so we’re young, but I love these guys. We’re going to be a really good football team, don’t know when, but we will,” said Jackson-Olin head coach Tim Vakakes.
