Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Early Saturday morning Hurricane Dorian was located near latitude 25.6 North, longitude 72.0 West, moving west-northwest near 10 mph. A slower west-northwestward to westward motion should begin later today and continue into early next week. On this track, the core of Dorian should move over the Atlantic well north of the southeastern and central Bahamas today, be near or over the northwestern Bahamas Sunday, near the Florida East Coast late Monday. Maximum sustained winds remain near 140 mph with higher gusts. Dorian is a category 4 Hurricane. Some strengthening is possible today. Although fluctuations in intensity are possible early next week, Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next few days. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles.
A Hurricane Warning is in effect for The Northwestern Bahamas. Hurricane conditions are expected in the northwestern Bahamas by Sunday, with tropical storm winds beginning tonight. A life-threatening storm surge will raise water levels by as much as 10 to 15 feet above normal tide levels in areas of onshore winds in the northwestern Bahamas. Near the coast,the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves. Dorian is expected to produce the up to 15 inches of rain in The Northwestern Bahamas...10 to 15 inches, and possibly isolated 20 inches totals along Coastal Sections, 6 to 12 inches and up to 18 inches of rain in the Central Bahamas which may produce life-threatening flash floods. Swells are likely to begin affecting the east-facing shores of the Bahamas, the Florida east coast, and the southeastern United States coast during the next few days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.
In Central Alabama winds are becoming southeasterly today as a ridge of high pressure builds over the region. Moisture from the Carolinas and Florida Panhandle will move into Southeast Alabama where there will be at least a brief chance for rain this afternoon although most of the area will remain dry and less humid. Surface moisture will continue increasing across the region reaching Northwest Alabama tomorrow where, coupled with a weak area of low pressure there will be a chance for isolated to scattered thunderstorms. The better chance for rain will be along and south of I-20 tomorrow afternoon. The area of low pressure will drift north and east toward the Mid-Atlantic Coast by Labor Day allowing our winds to become more northerly and again allowing dry air to overspread The Southeast when an area of high pressure will build over the region and remain through at least Wednesday.
This system may then begin being affected by Hurricane Dorian approaching from the southeast late Wednesday as it moves north over Florida. So, dry, hot conditions will return through mid week with moderating overnight lows around 70. Dorian is still expected to turn north after landfall along the East Coast of The Florida Peninsula early next week. The high pressure system over the Southeast should help push the hurricane northeast through Georgia as we remain on the dry western side of the storm.
However, even the slightest westward shift could drastically affect the forecast by Thursday and there are almost always minor variations in the track of these storms. Regardless, the best chances for rain will be in the far eastern counties of Central Alabama. The bad news comes with the dry, northerly wind flow and high pressure remaining dominant drought conditions will continue for a large part of Central Alabama.
