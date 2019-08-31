Saturday Morning Weather

In Central Alabama winds are becoming southeasterly today as a ridge of high pressure builds over the region. Moisture from the Carolinas and Florida Panhandle will move into Southeast Alabama where there will be at least a brief chance for rain this afternoon although most of the area will remain dry and less humid. Surface moisture will continue increasing across the region reaching Northwest Alabama tomorrow where, coupled with a weak area of low pressure there will be a chance for isolated to scattered thunderstorms. The better chance for rain will be along and south of I-20 tomorrow afternoon. The area of low pressure will drift north and east toward the Mid-Atlantic Coast by Labor Day allowing our winds to become more northerly and again allowing dry air to overspread The Southeast when an area of high pressure will build over the region and remain through at least Wednesday.